Walmart plans to make most store employees full time by 2022

April 15 (UPI) — Walmart announced Wednesday that it plans to have two-thirds of its store employees in full-time roles with consistent schedules by the end of the current fiscal year.

The company said about 53% of its hourly store workforce in the United States has held full-time positions since 2016 and it will have added 100,000 new full-time positions between that time and Jan. 31.

Walmart defines full time as anyone working 34 or more hours and anyone working at least 30 hours is eligible for medical insurance.

Additionally, Walmart plans to have its full-time employees work the same hours on the same days of the week and be scheduled to work alongside the same team of eight to 12 associates consistently.

Walmart said that increasing its number of full-time employees as well as prioritizing consistent schedules, skills training and “new pathways or growth” will help the company “continue to attract and retain top talent.”

Drew Holler, Walmart’s senior vice president of U.S. people operations, told Yahoo Finance that there “was a huge demand” from employees to move from part-time to full-time roles.

“For an hourly associate, their take-home pay is how many hours they work each week times their hourly rate and we’re constantly looking at both of those,” Holler said.