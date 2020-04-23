Weber, Morgan, Davis county officials announce intent to reopen some businesses May 1

Live at the Weber, Morgan, Davis press conference discussing preparing to open for business. Posted by Weber County on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

WEBER, MORGAN and DAVIS counties, April 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber, Davis and Morgan counties are planning to reopen some businesses previously closed by the COVID-19 pandemic starting late next week.

“Weber, Morgan, Davis County, and our respective Health Departments announced today they are planning on a May 1 ‘soft open’ date for businesses,” says a statement shared on social media by Weber County.

“As in the past, decisions are data driven with coordination of state guidelines and our community health numbers.”

Industry specific guidelines for opening are anticipated to be released by next Tuesday, April 28. County Commissioners, at a Wednesday news conference, asked business owners to begin gearing up to reopen with extra health and safety-related modifications.

A graphic released by the counties said business owners should plan on opening with 6-feet social distancing between people, use of masks, increased cleaning measures and the monitoring of COVID-19 symptoms.

The guidelines released on April 28 will be more industry specific, the graphic says.

Business categories listed for the soft reopening — including some already functioning on some level — include restaurants and food services, retail shops including grocery stores and pharmacies, personal services including spas, salons, body art, medical outpatient, home repair, gyms and fitness centers, construction and general contractors, industrial, child care, and general business and office services.

To view a news conference held by officials from the three counties, click on the player below.