Actor Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson have coronavirus; are quarantined in Australia

AUSTRALIA, March 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Tom Hanks, arguably America’s most beloved actor, revealed in a tweet Wednesday that he and actress wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hello, folks,” Hanks’ tweet says. “Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers, too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

“Well, now. What to do next? The medical officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it that one-day-at-a time approach, no?

“We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!

“Hanx!”

See Hanks’ post below.