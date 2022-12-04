‘Black Panther’ tops box office for 4th weekend

Dec. 4 (UPI) — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the No. 1 movie in North America for a fourth weekend, earning an additional $17.6 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Violent Night” with $13.3 million, followed by “Strange World” at No. 3 with $4.9 million, “The Menu” at No. 4 with $3.6 million and “Devotion” at No. 5 with $2.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “I Heard the Bells” at No. 6 with $1.8 million, “Black Adam” at No. 7 with $1.7 million, “The Fabelmans” at No. 8 with $1.3 million, “Bones and All” at No. 9 with $1.2 million and “Ticket to Paradise” at No. 10 with $850,000.

This weekend’s Top 10 earned about $49 million, compared to last weekend’s score of about $90 million in which “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” brought in $45.9 million.