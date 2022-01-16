Celine Dion cancels tour dates, including March stop in Utah, because of health

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Singer Celine Dion has canceled her remaining U.S. and Canadian tour dates, including one set for March 11 at Vivint Arena, due to ongoing health concerns.

The issue is “severe and persistent muscle spasms,” which make her unable to perform, she said in the announcement.

“I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” she said in a statement.

“There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road. I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again.

“Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me.”

Ticket holders of the canceled performances will soon receive an email notification with more information, her website says. For further inquiries, ticket holders should reach out to their original point of purchase.