Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, more join Pete Davidson in ‘Bupkis’

Oct. 19 (UPI) — Peacock announced additional casting for the comedy “Bupkis” on Wednesday. Pete Davidson writes and stars in the streaming comedy based on his life.

Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Simon Rex, Ray Romano, Kenan Thompson and Chase Sui Wonders have joined the cast. No information about the characters they will play has been released.

“Bupkis” previously cast Edie Falco as Davidson’s mother, and Joe Pesci as his grandfather.

Davidson left Saturday Night Live in May at the end of the 47th Season. He since starred in the romantic comedy Meet Cute, released on Peacock Sept. 21.

Lorne Michaels executive produces. Judah Miller is showrunner and Davidson’s longtime writing partner Dave Sirus is also writing.

“Bupkis” will be a half-hour comedy. Peacock has not announced a premiere date yet.