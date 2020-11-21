Contestant dies after finishing ‘Wipeout’ obstacle course

Nov. 21 (UPI) — A man died earlier this week after completing an obstacle course on TBS game show “Wipeout,” the network confirmed.

The contestant died Wednesday after going into cardiac arrest after he finished the course, spokespeople from TBS, which airs the show, and Endemol Shine North America, which produces the series, confirmed to Variety.

He was attended to by on-site emergency medical personnel after requiring medical attention upon completion of the course and later died, sources close to the production told Variety and CNN.

Contestants of the game show are required to undergo medical exams and testing for COVID-19 before they are allowed to participate.

“We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family,” a TBS spokesperson told CNN and Variety.

Endemol Shine North America added: “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

“Wipeout” halted production Thursday and Friday and will resume after Thanksgiving holiday break.