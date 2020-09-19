Dua Lipa, James Corden establish ‘new rules’ for COVID dating in parody song

Sept. 18 (UPI) —

“What a year for dating / Crazy / Nothing is the way it was,” Lipa sings.

“People texting exes / Sex pics / From the basement of their mom’s,” Corden adds.

The segment features footage of Lipa and Corden performing, along with a man and woman attempting to date amid the pandemic.

“Wear a mask / Wash your hands / It’s not like you have other plans,” Lipa and Corden sing.

Lipa and Corden then lay out the new rules of dating in-person, including “six feet apart, no mating” and “before you touch, Purell until your hands get rough.”

“New Rules” appears on Lipa’s 2017 debut, self-titled album, while “Don’t Start Now” hails from Lipa’s second album, “Future Nostalgia,” released in March. “Future Nostalgia” also features the singles “Physical,” “Break My Heart,” “Hallucinate” and “Levitating.”

Lipa released a music video in August for “Levitating (The Blessed Madonna Remix),” featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott. The song appears on her remix album “Club Future Nostalgia.”