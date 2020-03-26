Elton John spends ‘best birthday ever’ with sons at home

March 26 (UPI) —

“Grateful for the best birthday ever with my family,” he captioned the post.

Actress Sharon Stone, singer Charlie Puth and musician James Righton were among those to wish John a happy birthday in the comments.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY EJ!” Puth wrote.

“Happy Birthday Elton. Lots of love to you and the family,” Righton said.

John encouraged people to self-isolate in an Instagram post last week. He cited his family as his reason for staying home and helping to prevent the future spread of COVID-19.

“#IStayHomeFor @davidfurnish and our boys. Today it’s snakes, ladders and staying inside to stop the spread of coronavirus,” John wrote.

Fox announced Wednesday that John will host the Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America, a benefit concert featuring performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish and other stars. The special pays tribute to healthcare workers, and will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

John postponed tour dates this month amid public health concerns about COVID-19.