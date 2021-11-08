‘Eternals’ tops North American box office with $71M

By
United Press International
-
1 / 5 (Left to right, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, director Chloé Zhao, Kit Harington and Gemma Chan attend the photocall of the movie "Eternals" during the 16th Rome Film Fest 2021 on October 24. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

Nov. 7 (UPI) — “Eternals” — a Marvel adventure starring Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington and Gemma Chan — is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $71 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Dune” with $7.6 million, followed by “No Time to Die” at No. 3 with $6.2 million, Venom: “Let There Be Carnage” at No. 4 with $4.5 million and “Ron’s Gone Wrong” at No. 5 with $3.6 million.

Rounding out the top tier is “The French Dispatch” at No. 6 with $2.6 million, “Halloween Kills” at No. 7 with $2.4 million, Spencer at No. 8 with $2.15 million, Antlers at No. 9 with $2 million and “Last Night in Soho” at No. 10 with $1.8 million.

This weekend’s Top 10 movies grossed about $104 million. Last weekend’s Top 10 raked in about $62.2 million. Dune, which is also streaming on HBO Max, was the No. 1 movie for the past two weekends.

