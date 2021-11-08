‘Eternals’ tops North American box office with $71M

Nov. 7 (UPI) — “Eternals” — a Marvel adventure starring Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington and Gemma Chan — is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $71 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Dune” with $7.6 million, followed by “No Time to Die” at No. 3 with $6.2 million, Venom: “Let There Be Carnage” at No. 4 with $4.5 million and “Ron’s Gone Wrong” at No. 5 with $3.6 million.

Rounding out the top tier is “The French Dispatch” at No. 6 with $2.6 million, “Halloween Kills” at No. 7 with $2.4 million, Spencer at No. 8 with $2.15 million, Antlers at No. 9 with $2 million and “Last Night in Soho” at No. 10 with $1.8 million.

This weekend’s Top 10 movies grossed about $104 million. Last weekend’s Top 10 raked in about $62.2 million. Dune, which is also streaming on HBO Max, was the No. 1 movie for the past two weekends.