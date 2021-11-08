UHP identifies West Valley City woman as victim of fatal SR-201 rollover

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman who died early Saturday morning in a rollover crash on state Route 201 has been identified as Rebecca Martinez, 38, of West Valley City.

The fatal crash occurred at about 1:37 a.m., when the eastbound Subaru Legacy in which Martinez was a passenger ran off the road near milepost 1, according to a Utah Highway Patrol news release.

Martinez was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle when it rolled. She died at the scene.

The female driver had minor injuries and was transported to Intermountain Medical Center.

“Alcohol impairment is suspected with the driver,” the UHP news release said. “SBI and MCIT are assisting with the investigation.”