Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie dead at 79

Nov. 30, 2022, (Gephardt Daily/UPI) — Christine McVie, longtime singer-songwriter for the popular rock music act Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 79.

Word of McVie’s death came by way of a family statement, “She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.

Fleetwood Mac posted news of McVie’s death on social media:

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Formerly Christine Perfect, McVie married Fleetwood Mac’s John McVie in 1968 and joined the band, after her stint with Chicken Shack. John and Christine divorced in 1972.

Christine first appeared on Fleetwood Mac’s second album, “Mr. Wonderful” through the band’s 1997 live album “The Dance.” She took a hiatus from 1998 to 2014.

After John, Christine was married to Eddy Quintela from 1986 to 2003. Quintela was a keyboard player who co-wrote some songs for Fleetwood Mac.

Christine also released three solo albums and a fourth collaboration with Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham. Christine was part of Fleetwood Mac’s 1998 induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.