‘Ice Age: Scrat Tales’ trailer introduces Baby Scrat

March 29 (UPI) — Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new series “Ice Age: Scrat Tales.”
The streaming service shared a trailer for the series of animated shorts Tuesday featuring the “Ice Age” character Scrat, a saber-toothed squirrel.
The pair “alternately bond with each other and battle for ownership of the highly treasured Acorn,” an official description reads.
“Ice Age: Scrat Tales is a spinoff of the Ice Age” film series. The most recent movie, “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild,” was released on Disney+ in January.
Chris Wedge voices Scrat in “Ice Age: Scrat Tales,” with Kari Wahlgren as Baby Scrat. The series is produced by Anthony Nisi, with Robert L. Baird and Andrew Millstein as executive producers.
“Ice Age: Scrat Tales” will consist of six shorts and premiere April 13 on Disney+.