John Krasinski to host Jan. 30 edition of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Jan. 24 (UPI) — “The Office” and “A Quiet Place” actor John Krasinski is scheduled to guest host the Jan. 30 edition of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

Machine Gun Kelly will provide the musical entertainment for the evening.

The episode will be the sketch comedy show’s first of 2021, as well as the first since President Joe Biden‘s inauguration and former President Donald Trump‘s departure from the White House.

NBC also announced Friday that “Schitt’s Creek” creator and star Dan Levy will headline the Feb. 6 episode when Phoebe Bridgers will be the musical guest.

“One Night in Miami” director and “Watchmen” star Regina King will guest host “SNL” on Feb. 13,and Nathaniel Rateliff will be the music act.

Saturday Night Live – SNL @nbcsnl

