Live-action ‘Last Airbender’ photos show fire kingdom leaders

Oct. 18 (UPI) — Netflix has released new photos from its live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series. The show is coming next year.

The streaming service announced the live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon animated series in 2021 and began filming later that year. The animated series ran for three seasons and spawned the spinoff The Legend of Korra.

The series is set in a kingdom divided by the four elements. Gordon Cormier will play Aang, the young master of air.

New photos highlight the fire kingdom, including Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, Paul Sun-Hyng Lee as General Iroh, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko and Ken Leung as Commander Zhao.

Elizabeth Yu appears in Avatar The Last Airbender Photo courtesy of Netflix

M. Night Shymalan wrote and directed a 2010 film adaptation that was widely criticized for making significant changes to the source material. In that film, Noah Ringer played Aang, Cliff Curtis was Ozai, Dev Patel was Zuko, Aasif Mandvi was Zhao, Summer Bishil was Azula and Shaun Toub was Iroh.

The Netflix adaptation will have eight hour-long episodes its first season. Albert Kim is showrunner. The show also stars Ian Ousley and Kiawentiio.