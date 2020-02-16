Mark Hamill, Sarah Michelle Gellar to lead ‘Masters of the Universe’ voice cast

Feb. 15 (UPI) — “Star Wars” icon Mark Hamill is to voice Skeletor and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” alum Sarah Michelle Gellar will play Teela in Netflix’s animated series, “Masters of the Universe: Revelation.”

“Thanks to @ThatKevinSmith & @NXOnNetflix for including me in this more-than-awesome cast! And think about it: Is #SKELETOR really evil or just misunderstood?” Hamill tweeted Friday.

Chris Wood from “Supergirl” and “The Vampire Diaries” will play Prince Adam/He-Man and Alicia Silverstone from “Clueless” and “Batman & Robin” will lend her voice to Queen Marlena.

“Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” filmmaker Kevin Smith is serving as show-runner and executive producer.

“By the Power of Grayskull! The @MastersOfficial show we’ve been making with @Mattel and @netflix has a Valentines Day gift for you! LOOK AT THAT CAST! Better yet, LISTEN TO THAT CAST! I have for the last few months and they’re INCREDIBLE!” Smith tweeted Friday.

Alan Oppenheimer — the original Skeletor — will play Moss Man and Kevin Conroy from “Batman: The Animated Series” and “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will voice Mer-Man.

The ensemble will also include “Game of Thrones” veterans Lena Headey and Liam Cunningham and “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” stars Jason Mewes, Justin Long, Diedrich Bader and Harley Quinn Smith.

“Masters of the Universe” is an action-figure, comic-book, film and TV franchise that dates back to the late 1970s.