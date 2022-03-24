Miley Cyrus ‘safe’ after plane makes emergency landing

March 23 (UPI) — Miley Cyrus says she’s “safe” following a mid-flight emergency.

The 29-year-old singer and actress gave an update Wednesday after her flight to Paraguay made an emergency landing after being struck by lightning.

“To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lightning,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram.

“My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing,” she said. “We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU.”

Cyrus was to perform Wednesday at the Asunciónico music festival but was forced to cancel her appearance.

The singer will next perform Saturday at Lollapalooza Brazil in São Paulo.

Cyrus released her seventh studio album, “Plastic Hearts,” in November 2020. She has since released the single “Without You (Remix)” with The Kid Laroi.