‘Mulan,’ ‘Bill & Ted’ release dates changed again

June 27 (UPI) — The release dates for “Mulan” and “Bill and Ted Face the Music” have been changed again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mulan, the live-action remake of the 1998 cartoon adventure, was scheduled to open in theaters on July 24, but will now debut Aug. 21.

“While the pandemic has changed our release plans for ‘Mulan’ and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance,” Disney’s co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn and co-chairman Alan Bergman said in a statement on Friday.

“Director Niki Caro and our cast and crew have created a beautiful, epic, and moving film that is everything the cinematic experience should be, and that’s where we believe it belongs — on the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the globe to enjoy together.”

“Bill & Ted Face the Music,” which reunites Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter for a third comedy adventure in the “Bill & Ted” film franchise, had been slated to debut in theaters Aug. 21.

It will now open Aug. 28.

Most cinemas have been closed and film/television productions shut down since March in keeping with social-distancing practices intended to slow the spread of the virus.

Not knowing when the health crisis will subside has meant many movies’ release dates have been postponed, with some films bypassing theaters altogether and debuting on video-on-demand platforms.