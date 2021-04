April 24 (UPI) —

“Music” “won” for Worst Actress (Kate Hudson,) Worst Supporting Actress (Maddie Ziegler) and Worst Director (Sia.)

“Absolute Proof” was named Worst Picture and its star, Mike Lindell, was voted Worst Actor.

Rudy Giuliani earned the Worst Supporting Actor dishonor for his appearance in “Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm.”

“365 Days” earned the Worst Screenplay title and “Dolittle” was deemed Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel.