Nick Cordero getting ‘slightly better every day,’ says wife

June 4 (UPI) — Nick Cordero is getting “slightly better every day,” according to his wife, Amanda Kloots.

Kloots shared a health update and a message of faith and hope on Instagram Wednesday, more than two months after Cordero, a Broadway actor, was first hospitalized.

Cordero was initially diagnosed with pneumonia in March but later tested positive for COVID-19. He was hospitalized and placed in a medically-induced coma March 31 and had his right leg amputated in April after suffering blood clots in his legs.

Cordero woke up from his coma May 12 but is still battling complications from COVID-19. In May, Kloots said her husband has a new lung infection and was using a ventilator.

On Wednesday, Kloots said she hasn’t given up hope for her husband’s recovery.

“I’ve been told a couple times that he won’t make it. I’ve been told to say goodbye. I’ve been told it would take a miracle. Well, I have faith,” Kloots wrote. “Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes.”

“He’s still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day. Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle!” she said. “Like my dad has said since day one, every day he’s still with us is a miracle. I believe God is with us, with the doctors and with Nick.”

Kloots said in April that Cordero’s lungs have been “severely damaged” by COVID-19 and look as if the actor was a smoker for 50 years.

Cordero and Kloots married in September 2017 and have an 11-month-old son, Elvis.