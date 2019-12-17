‘Property Brothers’ stars sign with HGTV through 2022

Dec. 17 (UPI) — “Property Brothers” stars Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott have signed with HGTV through 2022.

The network announced in a press release Tuesday that it extended its multiyear talent deal with Drew and Jonathan, both 41.

Under the deal, Drew and Jonathan will star in new seasons of “Property Brothers: Forever Home” and “Brother vs. Brother.” HGTV ordered 40 more episodes of Forever Home and six new episodes of “Brother vs. Brother.”

In addition, Drew and Jonathan will develop exclusive home-related series and digital content through their Scott Brothers Entertainment production company in partnership with the network’s programming and creative teams.

“Drew and Jonathan are multitalented HGTV stars and producers who deliver innovative and impactful content across all our platforms — linear and digital,” HGTV president Jane Latman said. “They are great collaborators, full of fun ideas and our audience and advertisers love them.”

Drew said he and Jonathan value their “special” partnership with HGTV.

“HGTV is a great partner that’s very open to exploring new content development approaches and has a collaborative, dynamic creative process,” Drew said. “Our relationship with HGTV is special because of our many successes together, and we want to keep that going for a long time to come.”

Drew and Jonathan came to fame on the home renovation series “Property Brothers,” which premiered in 2011. They have since starred in a number of spinoffs, including “Brother vs. Brother,” which debuted in 2013, and “Forever Home,” which premiered in May.