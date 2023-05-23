‘The Color Purple’ trailer: Fantasia Barrino sings in musical adaptation

May 23 (UPI) — Warner Bros. Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film The Color Purple.

The studio shared a trailer for the musical coming-of-age drama Monday featuring Fantasia Barrino.

The Color Purple is based on the Broadway musical and Alice Walker novel of the same name. The film centers on the bond between two sisters, Celie and Nettie Harris, who grow up in the South in the early 1900s.

Phylicia Mpasi and Barrino play younger and older versions of Celie, with Halle Bailey and Ciara as younger and older versions of Nettie.

Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins and H.E.R. also star.

The Color Purple was previously adapted as a 1985 film directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey.

Barrino and Brooks starred in the Broadway production.

The new film is described as a “bold new take on the beloved classic.”

The Color Purple is written by Marcus Gardley and directed by Blitz Bazawule, with Spielberg and Winfrey as producers. The film opens in theaters Dec. 25.