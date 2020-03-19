Utah Shakespeare Festival delays season, plans June 10 opening

IVINS, Utah, March 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Shakespeare Festival will delay season, previously scheduled to open June 1, and now hopes to open June 10, organizers have announced.

“Even though the Utah Shakespeare Festival season is nearly three months away, we want to keep you informed about our responses to COVID-19 concerns,” says a statement released Thursday. “The safety and health of our patrons, staff, artists, and volunteers are the paramount concern, and we are monitoring the situation daily.

“With that in mind, our season is moving forward with only minor changes: out of an abundance of caution, we have canceled performances and activities from June 1 to 9. Our ticket office is open now for telephone and web orders, and our windows for walk-up orders will open on June 10.”

The festival is following advice from public health agencies and Southern Utah University and encouraging our staff and artists to take all reasonable precautions to protect themselves and its community, the statement says.

“We are undertaking measures to disinfect and sanitize all our spaces so our theatres will be in peak condition to welcome you in June and beyond. We anticipate sharing another wonderful season of world-class theatre with Festival friends near and far, and we look forward to seeing you on the Green and in our theatres this summer. Please take care of yourselves and know you’re in our thoughts.”

