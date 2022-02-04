‘Yellowstone’ renewed for Season 5

Feb. 3 (UPI) — Paramount Network said Thursday it has renewed its contemporary western, “Yellowstone,” for a fifth season.

The show’s stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham are all returning.

Recurring players Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been promoted as series regulars.

Production is scheduled to begin in May.

“‘Yellowstone”s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks, said in a statement.

“Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”