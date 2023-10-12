18-year-old pulled from vehicle, beaten in Provo carjacking, suspects flee, nabbed by police

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – It was an action packed evening for law enforcement officers in and around Provo Wednesday night after an 18-year-old male was pulled from his vehicle and beaten during an alleged carjacking.

Police said the suspects then stole the victim’s vehicle, ultimately leading cops from multiple agencies on a chase which came to an abrupt halt when officers pit maneuvered the stolen vehicle in a Saratoga Springs neighborhood.

The carjacking was first reported to Provo Police about 10:15 p.m.

According to a statement by Provo PD, “An 18-year-old male reported that while visiting a residential complex neighboring Paul Reams Park, a group of males pulled him from the vehicle and assaulted him. The victim was transported by ambulance to Utah Valley Hospital and was released the same night.”

About 45 minutes later patrol officers spotted the stolen vehicle being driven northbound at 1300 N Geneva Rd.

“The vehicle did not stop for officers and fled towards Orem. A pursuit was initiated, and neighboring agencies assisted as the vehicle continued to travel north through Orem and American Fork.”

The police pursuit came to an end when the vehicle was stopped by way of a police-initiated ‘pit maneuver’ in a Pleasant Grove neighborhood.

Police say one alleged male suspect ran from the vehicle while “two other males along with one female remained within the vehicle.”

All four were taken into custody for questioning, the Provo PD press statement said.

‘We believe all persons involved are accounted for, and there is no immediate risk to the community.”

Police say the investigation is on-going.