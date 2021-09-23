2-passenger airplane crashes at Ogden Municipal Airport

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A two-passenger airplane crashed at Ogden Municipal Airport Thursday afternoon.

“At approximately 12:21 p.m., fire crews were dispatched on reports of an airplane crash on the runway at the Ogden Municipal Airport,” said a news release from Ogden Fire Department. “Fire units arrived on the scene to find a two-passenger aircraft that had come to rest on the runway.”

The pilot was the only passenger on the plane and was uninjured. He was outside of the aircraft when crews arrived.

There were no fuel spills or fire hazards on the scene and no apparent damage to the runway.

Firefighters from the Ogden Airport, Ogden Fire, and Roy Fire responded to the crash.

Firefighters, one ladder truck, two engines, one airport foam engine, an ambulance, a paramedic unit, and the battalion chief responded.

An investigation into the incident is underway.