20 students lift car off pinned mom, 2 toddlers outside Layton Christian Academy

LAYTON, Utah, Dec. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — When a mother and her two toddlers were stuck by a car and pinned beneath it at Layton Christian Academy, about 20 students rushed in to lift the vehicle.

The incident happened at about 3:47 p.m., near the end of school at the school, which serves students who are pre-school through high school aged.

The woman, a school staff member, was leaving with her daughter, 3, and son, 2, when the driver of a car was reportedly blinded by bright sun and did not see the trio. That driver is cooperating with the police investigation.

Another staff member saw what had happened, and ran to ask for student help.

“They all rushed it,” said Jessica Turner, the academy’s director of business development. “It was amazing. There were boys and some girls, all shapes and sizes, whoever heard the call.”

The students were able to lift the car just high enough that another school parent, a Hill Air Force Base airman, could slide the pinned victims out, and free them. Turner said she was “very proud” of how everyone had reacted.

A GoFundMe account identifies the mother as Bridgette Ponson, and the children as Brightley, 3, and Archer, 2.

Turner said the mother was undergoing surgery Wednesday morning, and had several broken bones, but was expected to recover.

“All the doctors are very positive,” Turner said.

The boy was kept in Primary Children’s Hospital overnight for observation. The girl was checked by medical personnel and released, Turner said.

Layton Christian Academy File photo by Google Streets

The fundraising account states it is to help pay for medical bills and missed work after the Ponsons’ accident.

“With the help of a brave military hero and 20 LCA students, they were able to lift the car off of the family,” the GoFundMe account says, in part.

“We now ask for your help to cover medical bills, surgeries, and lost wages due to being away from work.”

“Thank you for your support of this amazing mother and her beautiful children as they heal from this tragic accident. We also have the incredible husband and father, Andrew Ponson, in our prayers as he takes care of his family.”

As in all cases, Gephardt Daily cannot ensure funds raised will be used as stated. To check out the GoFundMe account for yourself, click here.