22-year-old woman shot in Kimball Junction early Sunday morning

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 22-year-old woman was flown by helicopter to Intermountain Medical Center in critical condition after being shot at a home in Kimball Junction early Sunday morning.

Sheriff deputies were first called to the scene at a home on Teal Drive about 5:26 a.m. with reports of shots fired.

As deputies responded multiple vehicles were reported driving from the residence which was determined to be a nightly rental property, according to a statement by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies initiated at least three traffic stops near Silver Summit on U.S. 40 and discovered a wounded woman, identified only as a Sandy resident, along with a male driver and male passenger inside one of the vehicles.

Officers learned from occupants in one of the vehicles of they were taking the victim to Park City Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back.

A weapon was also recovered from one of the vehicles, according to investigators on scene.

Deputies returned to the home and reported finding multiple bullet holes, as well as shell casings from a 40 caliber pistol both inside and outside the home.

Neighbors reported a number of people fled the residence after shots were fired.

At least one person has been detained, although it’s unclear if they have been formally arrested.

The identity of the shooting victim has yet to be released.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as new information becomes available.