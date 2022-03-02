3.4 magnitude quake rattles central Utah

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah, March 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — There was a bit of rude awakening for residents of central Utah after a 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck early Wednesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Service, the minor quake hit at 2:02 a.m. near the small town of Joseph, about 16 miles southwest of Richfield in Sevier County.

The epicenter of the temblor was about a mile below the surface, the USGS reported.

There were no immediate no reports of damage or injuries, although there were a small number of online responses from residents who reported feeling the seismic event.

A 3.5 magnitude quake hit in the same area on Feb. 19, 2022 and was felt across the county.

The University of Utah Seismology Service says there have been 23 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater in that area going back to 1962. The largest shaker was a 5.2 magnitude quake reported on Oct. 4, 1967.

Utah residents have been a bit jumpy since a 5.7 magnitude quake struck outside Magna the morning of March 18, 2020. In the year that followed, the USGS reported 2,590 aftershocks related to the Utah quake.