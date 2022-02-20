3.5 magnitude quake rattles area south of Richfield

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah. Feb. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 3.5 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Sevier County Saturday near the small Utah town of Joseph, about 15 miles south of Richfield.

According to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations the quake hit at 3:17 p.m. and that “the epicenter of the shock was located 3.5 miles east-south-east of Sevier, Utah.”

The U.S. Geological Service said the temblor took place at a depth of about 2.2 miles below the surface and at least 22 people had reported feeling the quake.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The UUSS says there have been 22 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater in that area going back to 1962. The largest shaker in that neck of woods was a 5.2 magnitude quake reported on Oct. 4, 1967.