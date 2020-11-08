3.9 magnitude quake rattles Utah south of Moab near Colorado border

MOAB, Utah, Nov. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Residents of southern Utah had a rude awakening Sunday morning after a 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck 17 miles southeast of Moab.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 3.9 temblor hit about at 4:20 a.m. at a depth of one-tenth of a mile in a desolate stretch near the Utah-Colorado border.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage in the sparsely populated area.

Utahns have been a bit jumpy since a 5.7 magnitude quake hit outside Magna, March 18, 2020, causing millions of dollars in damage along the Wasatch Front.

Seismologists at the U.S.G.S. say Utah has experienced more than 2,000 aftershocks since the March earthquake, the most intense being a 4.2 quake on April 14, 2020.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as events warrant.