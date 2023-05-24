3 dead, 2 critically injured in I-15 crash caused by deer

FARR WEST, Utah, May 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people were killed and two others critically injured Wednesday in an early morning collision on northbound Interstate 15.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened about 2:43 a.m. in Farr West when a semi truck slammed into the back of a car with five people aboard.

Investigators say the car, which had no lights on, appeared to have stopped or slowed after hitting a deer in the roadway.

Northbound traffic on I-15 was shutdown for four hours while crash investigators processed the scene.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.