4-year-old injured in crash involving 2 cars racing on I-15 in Provo

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 4-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in serious condition Saturday evening following a crash involving two cars racing on Interstate 15 in Provo.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a Dodge Charger was racing a Subaru WRX on southbound I-15 near mile marker 265, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

“The driver of the Subaru lost control, impacted the right concrete barrier, and ricocheted into the left barrier,” UHP said in a news release.

All occupants in the Subaru — including an unrestrained 4-year-old — were taken to an area hospital.

Troopers later located the driver of the Charger with assistance from other motorists. The drivers of both vehicles face potential charges.