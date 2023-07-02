419th Fighter Wing shares flyover schedule for July 4

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, July 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The 419th Fighter Wing will continue its tradition of supporting the 4th of July flyovers over the communities across northern Utah.

The Fighter Wing, stationed at Hill Air Force Base, will use four F-35A Lightning II jets, which will fly over events from Vernal to Park City. They’ll also fly over the Wasatch Front, to include the Salt Lake City area, with their round trip beginning at about 9 a.m., and ending just after 11:15 a.m.

The 419th FW’s July 4th flyover tradition began more than 30 years ago, and the wing typically supports over a dozen community celebrations all across Utah, says a news release issued by the wing.

Flying the jets will be Maj. James Rosenau, Maj. Daniel Huber, Maj. Daniel Toftness, and Maj. Christopher Collins, who have a combination of over 10,000 flying hours throughout their military careers. Also working that day to make the flyovers happen are more than 40 maintainers and support personnel from the 419th FW and active duty 388th Fighter Wing, the statement says.

The 419th Fighter Wing shared the following flyover schedule for the morning of Tuesday, July 4:

West Point at 9:07; Clearfield at 9:08; Centerville at 9:10; Millcreek at 9:12; Murray at 9:13; West Jordan at 9:13; Riverton at 9:14; Farr West at 9:31; Liberty at 9:33; Vernal at 9:49; Salt Lake City at 10; and Park City at 10:30.

Image 419th Fighter WingHill Air Force Base

The 419th FW is the first Air Force Reserve unit to fly and deploy with the operational F-35A. The 419th and 388th at Hill AFB fly and maintain a fleet of 78 jets in a Total Force partnership, which capitalizes on the strength of both the active duty and Reserve components.

The 419th FW is made up of nearly 1,200 personnel. These “Citizen Airmen” serve part time in the military, but are full-time members of the local community. Most live, work, and raise families in Northern Utah. 419th FW members regularly volunteer to deploy in support of contingency operations and humanitarian efforts around the world.