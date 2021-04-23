47-year-old motorcyclist killed in Clearfield crash

CLEARFIELD, Utah, April 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Clearfield Friday afternoon.

Clearfield Police Chief Kelly Bennett told Gephardt Daily the victim is a 47-year-old man from Ogden.

Bennett said the incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m. at the intersection of Antelope Drive and Main Street.

The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Antelope Drive when an SUV turned left in front of him.

The motorcyclist swerved to avoid the SUV, and was struck by another vehicle traveling westbound. He was then thrown from the motorcycle and was hit by another vehicle that was also traveling westbound, Bennett said.

The two vehicles that were westbound stayed on scene but the SUV that first hit the man left the scene. However, officials aren’t sure whether the driver of the SUV knew that they hit the motorcyclist. Police are reviewing surveillance video in the area to obtain more information, as well as talking to witnesses.

Life Flight responded to the scene to transport the man, but he was declared deceased on scene, Bennett said.

The victim has not been identified pending notification of family.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.