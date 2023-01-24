7 killed in mass shooting in California’s Half Moon Bay; suspect in custody

Jan. 23 (UPI) — Seven people were shot to death Monday in California’s Half Moon Bay, southwest of San Francisco, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office which apprehended a suspect shortly after the victims were found.

The victims were found at two separate locations along Highway 92 in Half Moon Bay, which is about 28 miles south of San Francisco near the coast.

The shooting was reported around 2:20 p.m. local time at Mountain Mushroom Farm on San Mateo Road.

“The Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in the area of Hwy 92 and the HMB city limits,” the Sheriff’s Office tweeted Monday afternoon, adding that Hwy 92 had been shut down for the investigation.

The tweet was followed by another an hour later with an update saying the suspect was in custody. “There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

A member of the local agricultural community in the area was at the Half Moon Bay sheriff’s substation for a news conference when the suspect was taken into custody.