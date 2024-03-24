Alpine Schools officials investigating alleged racist incident at Logan FFA convention

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, March 23, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Alpine School District is investigating a racially tinged incident reportedly occurring during the state Future Farmers of America convention in Logan.

A black member of the FFA contingent from Westlake High School of Saratoga Springs, encountered disarray in a hotel room in Logan following a day of activities at the convention.

The room was disrupted with furnishings and foodstuffs scattered about.

A racial epithet was spelled out on a bed, according to Rich Stowell, who confirmed the allegations as reported by the black student’s parents to the school district after the Aug. 14-15 convention held on the Utah State University campus..

“O ur policy gives responsibility for investigating to a team that is trained to respond to these types of incidents,” he said.

District officials released the following statement: