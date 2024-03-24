Alpine Schools officials investigating alleged racist incident at Logan FFA convention

“Alpine School District has opened an investigation about a complaint made by the parents of a Westlake High student that their child was the victim of harassment. Our procedures for looking into and resolving these types of incidents are directed by district policy.
“We understand that situations like this are difficult, and we respect the privacy of all involved.
“We appreciate that families are engaged in their children’s education, and that they are willing to bring up these sensitive issues.
“Alpine School District is committed to maintaining a learning environment where students are safe and successful, free of harassment and discrimination.”
Stowell said district policy includes reporting such incidents to a district director of equity. The policy, in part, reads: “Federal statutes both mandate and provide authority to the District to prohibit discrimination, harassment, and retaliation in its programs, activities, or employment practices on the basis of race, color, age, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation or any other classification protected by law.“