Amazon looking to hire 800 more employees in Utah

UTAH, April 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Amazon has announced it is looking to hire 800 more employees in Utah, to join 1,500 new employees recently hired.

The 1,500 new hires join some 2,000 full-time employees already working for Amazon in Utah, said a news release from the company.

Amazon said in the news release it has filled its March 16 pledge to hire a total of 100,000 people in full and part-time jobs across the country.

“On March 16, we announced Amazon would make 100,000 full- and part-time hires across our operations network to keep as many people as possible working during the coronavirus pandemic, and the company would invest over $350 million globally to increase pay for our teams during this crisis,” said a news release from Amazon. “We are proud to announce our original 100,000 jobs pledge is filled, and those new employees are working at sites across the U.S. We continue to see increased demand as our teams support their communities, and we are going to continue to hire, creating an additional 75,000 jobs to help serve customers during this unprecedented time.”

Interested candidates can apply at www.amazon.com/jobsnow.

“We know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis, and we welcome anyone out of work to join us at Amazon until their past employer is able to bring them back,” the news release said. “We also continue to invest in pay increases and previously expected to spend $350 million to increase wages during this unprecedented time — we now expect that to be over $500 million. We’ll continue to invest in safety, pay, and benefits for our teams who are playing an invaluable role in getting items to communities around the world.”

The new hires will fill roles including picking, packing, and shipping customer orders and delivering packages.

