American Fork High School runner Daniel Simmons wins Gatorade national cross country award

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Feb. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Gatorade has honored another American Fork High School runner as its National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year.

State 6A cross country champion Daniel Simmons recently added another trophy to his growing collection during a surprise visit from former American Fork star and BYU All-American Casey Clinger.

Simmons, a junior at American Fork, called Clinger his “biggest inspiration” in a YouTube video of the 2022-23 trophy presentation, recalling watching the former Caveman win the state title in 2016.

“When he went through the finish line, I watched him run through it,” he says in the video. “I wanted to do that someday.”

Clinger joined Simmons’ teammates, coaches and family at practice last week to present him with the award.

“I’m just feeling super surprised,” Simmons says in the video.

Simmons, who previously was announced as the Gatorade award winner for Utah, topped the list of nearly 300,000 high school boys cross country athletes for the national award, according to a news release from Gatorade.

This is the 38th year Gatorade has honored the nation’s top high school athletes. Honorees are selected for their athletic accomplishments as well as their commitment in the classroom and impact in the community, the release states.

“The Gatorade Player of the Year award celebrates athletes like Daniel who make an impact not just on the field of play, but in their communities,” said Michael Del Pozzo, Gatorade president and general manager. “We are proud advocates for the lifelong benefits that come with playing high school sports and look forward to seeing what Daniel will accomplish in the future.”

The American Fork star had an outstanding junior season, earning All-America honors by placing second at Nike Cross Nationals in a time of 14:51.7 and anchoring the Cavemen to a fifth-place finish as a team.

Simmons also won the Nike Cross Southwest Regionals, breaking the tape at 14:44.80 to win by more than 10 seconds and lead his team to the regional crown. In addition, he broke course records in six consecutive races last fall on his way to winning the state 6A individual championship state championship and leading American Fork to the team title.

When he’s not winning races, Simmons volunteers through local church service projects that benefit homeless and elderly members of the community. He’s also an accomplished actor and singer, the Gatorade announcement states.

In the classroom, Simmons has maintained a 3.98 GPA. He begins his senior year at American Fork this fall.

While Simmons has shown he strives for excellence in athletics, academics and his other endeavors, he also says it’s OK to stumble now and then.

“I think what makes a good cross country runner is someone who’s OK with messing up,” Simmons says. “If they’re not feeling it that day, you know, as long as you’re putting your best effort forward.”