American Fork police ask for help finding boys last seen in Beaver County

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — American Fork police are asking the public’s help locating three local boys last seen on Oct. 29.

The boys’ last known location was in Beaver County.

Police believe they may have been headed to southern Utah, where they have family members.

The boys are Truson Barlow, 12; Manden Barlow, 14; and Denver Barlow, 15.

Anyone who may have information on the boys is asked to call American Fork police at 801-763-3020 or central dispatch at 801-794-3970.