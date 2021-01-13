American Fork woman located in Salt Lake County and is safe

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Jan. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 30-year-old woman from American Fork, who had last been seen Jan. 3 and was considered missing and possibly endangered, has been found and is safe.

American Fork detectives located Kylee Hreinson at about 5 p.m. Tuesday in Salt Lake County, according to a police department news release.

“At this point, it appears that Hreinson intentionally left her family’s home and that the circumstances surrounding her whereabouts during the past several days have also been intentional and voluntary,” the news release said.

The American Fork Police Department also expressed “profound gratitude to the public for the many tips and leads.”

“It was due to some of these leads that Hreinson was ultimately located. Police work is most effective when both police agencies and citizens work together to achieve a common goal or objective. We are grateful to the community for all it does for us.”