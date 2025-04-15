Arizona man sentenced after kidnapping Layton teen for sexual activity

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 15, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — An Arizona man has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

The crime stems from a 2022 incident in which Tadashi Kura Kojima, also known as Aaron Michael Zeman, kidnapped a 13-year-old Layton boy from his residence.

“They were located in Nebraska and Kojima was arrested,” says a news release issued Tuesday by the Department of Justice, District of Utah.

“The purpose of traveling was to engage in sexual activity with the victim.”

Kojima, 29, pleaded guilty in November of last year, and has been sentenced by Utah district Judge Howard C. Nielson, Jr. to 180 months (15 years) of imprisonment and to lifelong supervised release.

The case was investigated jointly by the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office, Layton City Police Department and Grand Island Police Department in Nebraska.