Arrest document reveals more details on Kearns SWAT response

KEARNS, Utah, Sept. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents have been filed on one of two men taken into custody Friday after a seven hour SWAT operation in Kearns.

Angel Daniel Canal-Lepe, 18, was arrested for investigation of six counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony. Police at the scene also told reporters that Phillip Avery, 18, was taken into custody, but documents for him are not available for him in the online court records.

Canal’s affidavit says he was wanted in connection with a Sunday, Sept. 24 incident at an apartment complex just west of Salt Lake City’s Rose Park neighborhood. Officers were called to the general area of 1800 W. Independence Blvd. at 11:06 a.m. that day.

“The initial information was that a male was hitting a female in the backyard. Approximately 10 minutes later, the situation escalated with a female calling in stating that a gun was involved and shots had been fired,” says Canal’s affidavit, filed by an officer of the Unified Police Department.

Officers made contact with complainants, and learned were told a child “had been inappropriately touched by an 18-year-old male that also resides there but is not related to the family. Family members of the juvenile confronted the male about the allegations and attempted to keep him there while police arrived. At some point the male, later identified as Angel Daniel Canal-Lepe, was able to message his friend, Phillip Cordova Avery, and relayed that he needed to get over there because things were going to get messy.”

Victims observed Canal walk up to the front door with a gun and fire at the closed door, the statement says. Witnesses said that while an adult and two juveniles were inside, Canal “fired 12 rounds into the front door,” it says. “Twelve bullets holes were on the front door.”

A neighbor who was reportedly outside when that occurred ran into her apartment, and Canal “shot two rounds into her front door after seeing her flee inside,” the affidavit says. “Two bullets holes were located on her front door.”

Upon running into another of the juvenile’s family members in the parking lot, Canal allegedly “pointed the gun directly at him. The victim ran to the back door and back inside the apartment. (Canal) chased after him and shot five more rounds into the apartment through the sliding glass door,” Canal’s arrest documents say.

Canal then fled the area, leaving no one injured, the affidavit says.

The filing officer reported learning that on Wednesday, Sept. 27, “Angel Daniel Canal-Lepe and Phillip Avery were involved in a shooting under UPD case … where Phillip shot at a passing vehicle approximately six times.”

“Video was later obtained showing both Angel and Phillip together wearing matching clothing to the clothing of the two suspects involved in the shooting in a nearby convenience store prior to the shooting. Further video was obtained showing Angel motioning towards the victim vehicle multiple times prior to Phillip shooting.”

The officer “obtained information that the victim of the shooting has had previous issues with Angel due to a romantic relationship Angel had with an ex-girlfriend. Your affiant is familiar with both Angel Daniel Canal-Lepe and Phillip Avery who are documented gang members and have been convicted of a felony.”

On Friday, the UPD officer wrote, it was learned that both Canal and Avery were at a residence of Canal’s relative in the area of 4300 West and 5700 South.

“Detectives surrounded the residence, making callouts for everybody inside to exit the residence. Two males exited the residence and stated they are renting rooms within the residence. When talked to, they confirmed both Angel and Phillip were inside,” Canal’s charging documents say.

After multiple callouts, “A tactical team was summoned and containment was set on the residence. The tactical team served the warrant after approximately seven hours, they were able to take Phillip and Angel into custody. A firearm was recovered in pieces hidden in the wall and bathroom. The firearm was the same caliber (40) as the casings in both incidents.”

Charges are pending in the child sex abuse and the additional felony felony discharge of a firearms cases, the Canal’s affidavit says.

Gephardt Daily will have more details as additional court documents are released.