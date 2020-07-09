At least 50 firefighters battle 2-structure fire in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah, July 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — At least 50 firefighters are battling a two-structure blaze in Millcreek Thursday afternoon.

The fire is in the area of 3176 E. Celeste Way (3370 South), said a tweet from Unified Fire Authority at 3:30 p.m.

A follow-up tweet at 4 p.m. said crews are working to protect exposures, meaning structures that are exposed to the primary blaze, by extinguishing the fire from the exterior.

“This fire has been manpower intensive due to strain on firefighters from high temperatures,” the follow-up tweet said. “Roughly 50-60 firefighters on scene.”

It’s not clear at this early stage whether anyone has been injured as a result of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.