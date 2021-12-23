ATM heavily damaged in overnight heist; stolen truck, chains used to pull cash machine apart

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in West Jordan, along with the FBI, are working to track down the suspect or suspects who used a stolen truck to pull apart an automatic teller machine early Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Elison, with the West Jordan Police Department, said multiple officers responded shortly after 4 a.m. to Chase Bank, at 7352 Plaza Center Drive, where a truck with a chain attached was used to pull the front off an ATM.

Elison said an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the machine, which was heavily damaged in the heist.

The abandoned truck, which had been stolen out of Ogden, was found just west of the bank and is being processed for any evidence that could lead law enforcement to the suspect or suspects, Sgt. Elison told Gephardt Daily.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to call WJPD at 801-840-4000.