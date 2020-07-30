Barricaded man taken into custody hours after report of shots fired at neighbors, SWAT response in Rose Canyon area

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, July 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officials have taken a man into custody about 4.5 hours after neighbors near a Herriman-area residence reported he fired a handgun at them.

The house, at 14390 S. Shaggy Mountain Road, is in an unincorporated area of Salt Lake County, near Herriman and Rose Canyon.

“We got a call just after 5 p.m. that an individual came out of their house, shooting at our complainants, the neighbors,” Sgt. Melody Gray, Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“He went back in the house, and was unresponsive. We called out our SWAT team, and three males eventually came out.” The last one came out at about 8:30 p.m., Gray said.

The investigation determined one of the men had left the house and fired a gun, she added. The suspect was later identified as Alex Brodersen, 29, of Denver.

“He fired several rounds, but not at the neighbors, according to him,” Gray said. “He is being questioned by investigators.”

UPD Detective Ken Hansen told reporters at the scene that it appeared the man had been drinking, which may have led to some bad decisions. Area residents sheltered in place, and no one was hurt in the incident, he said.

Gray said the three men are short-term renters, “something like AirBNB, temporary renters,” and are not from Utah. Hansen said they may have been in the area for business.

Brodersen was taken to the Salt Lake County for booking on charges to include brandishing and felony discharge of a firearm.