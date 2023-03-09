Big bust in Uintah County includes fentanyl and heroin

VERNAL, Utah, Mar. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Narcotics officers have announced a major drug bust following a multi-month, multi-agency investigation.

Drugs seized included fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, narcotic pills yet to be identified and hallucinogenic mushrooms, according to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon by the Vernal City Police Department and the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office.

The fruits of the investigation stemmed from a search warrant served on a Uintah County residence by agents of the Uintah Basin Narcotics Strike Force Feb. 27, according to the release, with the assistance of the sheriff’s office and the state Adult Probation and Parole division.

Additionally, $7,000 in cash believed associated with the suspected distribution of the illegal narcotics was seized along with weapons including a firearm and a samurai sword and sheath.

Two individuals were located inside the residence at the time of the warrant service. Their names were not released. Both were arrested and booked into the Uintah County Jail on multiple charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

“The strike force is extremely concerned about the presence of fentanyl being distributed within our community,” the release said. “Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid and exposure to the drug is dangerous and potentially deadly.

“If you have information about fentanyl and or other illegal narcotics, please contact the Uintah Basin secret witness/tip line at (435) 789-8888.”

The Uintah Basin Narcotic Strike Force is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force that consists of members from the Vernal City Police Department, Uintah County Sheriff’s Office, Naples City Police Department, Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, and the Roosevelt City Police Department.