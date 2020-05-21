Bill Gephardt’s Podcast #1: Ben McAdams talks COVID-19, SBA loans; meat shortage impacts Utah; plus live comedy returns to Wiseguys

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily/The Bill Gephardt Show) — Hello, everyone and welcome to my new podcast, “The Bill Gephardt Show.”

This will be a weekly adventure, a slice of life show, filled with colorful characters, memorable stories, cool business profiles, and a splash of consumer news.

I’ll tell you about the latest schemes and scams.

I’ll also clue you in on new products or services that I really like, or maybe I’ll warn you about products I don’t.

You’ll also be hearing from some of our fine sponsors, including advertising partners with Gephardt Approved, Gephardt Daily, and the all new Gephardt Local Business Directory.

In my first episode, I talk with U.S. congressman and COVID-19 survivor, Ben McAdams. He recounts the harrowing eight days he spent in the hospital, plus talks about the investigation he’s spearheading into who exactly which businesses received funds from the government’s first small business bailout. Would you believe the L.A. Lakers aren’t really a small business?

I also spoke with an expert about the break in the meat supply chain due to COVID-19 and the limits on meat buying at local grocery stores. He has some interesting theories.

And while many companies are struggling, others are suddenly finding their services in demand. I spoke with three innovative business owners who have embraced the reality of the so-called “new normal.” They told me how fate suddenly took a hand in their businesses’ destinies, and what they’re doing to keep the swell of customers, both new and old, feeling safe, secure

I’m also talking about the wonderful news that a critter known as the giant Asian murder hornet may be winging its way toward Utah. I think I’ve seen one and so has a pal. One the state’s top insect experts says we need glasses, a psychiatrist or both.

And finally, Wiseguys Comedy Club in downtown Salt Lake City is opening for business with COVID-19 and social distancing in mind. One of the first acts is the always hysterical Brad Williams. Not only is he a stand up comic, he’s a stand up guy. Brad and I talked about the collective need for a laugh about now and the surreal nature of doing comedy during a pandemic.

This is our maiden voyage in the realm of podcasting. It’s designed to be listened to, but there’s a video component as well. We’re still jiggling a few wires, but think you’ll find the show informative and entertaining.

Let me know what you think.

-Bill

*56Cutz, All Utah Plumbing, Heating & Air, 1Wire, and Dream Dental are sponsors of Gephardt Approved and Gephardt Daily