WEST JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in West Jordan are investigating the discovery of a man’s body Saturday afternoon in a surplus canal near 6600 S. Redwood Rd.

The body was first noticed by a passer-bye, according to West Jordan police.

There is no suspicion of foul play.

The man’s name has yet to be released pending notification of family members.

