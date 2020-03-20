Body of teen recovered after drowning in Weber County’s Causey Reservoir

CAUSEY RESERVOIR, Weber County, March 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man died early Saturday morning and his body has been recovered from the Causey Reservoir.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was with a second person in the area of Camp Kiesel, but the death was not associated with that camp, officials said.

The incident was called into the Weber County dispatch center at 2:45 a.m., Lt. Cortney Rylan, Weber County Sheriff’s Office, told Gephardt Daily.

“Our first deputy arrived at 3:07,” Ryan said. “The victim was deceased. It was a recovery operation.”

“At this point, the information is that the two individuals were up there, possibly consuming alcohol, when the drowning occurred. We are still in the process of investigating.”

The other person, who summoned first responders, was not hurt in the incident, Ryan said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.